Ex-Skyscanner director Urquhart joins e-commerce firm

Former Skyscanner director Greg Urquhart has joined the board of e-commerce anayltics firm e.fundamentals.

Urquhart, who joins as chief technology officer, will be based in Edinburgh with the firm’s development operations team.

He will oversee the firm’s technology platform, which reviews and gathers real-time data about brands’ product performance online and presents it through the company’s proprietary dashboards.

Urquhart previously spent more than three years at travel fare aggregator Skyscanner as director of product delivery.

He said: “My aim is to make e.fundamentals the Skyscanner of the ecommerce analytics world.

“e.fundamentals has the same inspiring DNA as Skyscanner and there are great similarities between the top people of both companies.”

e.fundamentals chief executive John Maltman added: “We are excited to bring in Greg as he has already experienced the journey we are on. He’ll strengthen the board and help our clients win by improving their online sales performance through better technology.”