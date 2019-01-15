Event to empower women set for Dundee

Dundee has been selected as the only city in Western Europe to host a global initiative looking to enable the economic empowerment of five million women by 2020.

Women contemplating starting their own business this year are being invited to attend the Coca-Cola 5by20 Information Evening, which will be held at Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce a week today and is free.

The event is the first of its kind this year and will highlight the assistance and support that the programme, which runs in more than 60 countries, can provide.

In less than two years, it has supported 110 women, 63 of whom have launched their own business and 29 of whom continue to grow their business. Furthermore, 44 new jobs have been created in the process, alongside more than 30 volunteer opportunities.

Billed as giving ambitious women entrepreneurs the opportunity to share and learn from each other while increasing their business knowledge and confidence, the programme covers core business topics delivered by industry-led business owners or experts. After a week of creative experiential learning, each participant has the opportunity to pitch their business needs to a ten-strong panel of business experts.

Programme director Angie Foreman commented: “By meeting some of our existing members, many of whom have now launched their own business, we’re inviting women looking to get the ball rolling this year to come along and discover the courses and events which we offer.”