CR Smith welcomes new apprentices as tie-up enters fourth year

CR Smith managing director Ian Macfarlane (far left) with the firm's apprentices and Frazer Walker, lecturer at Fife College (far right). Picture: Rebecca Lee
Windows and conservatories firm CR Smith is celebrating the fourth year of its apprenticeship scheme in collaboration with Fife College with its second intake of trainees.

The scheme represents a £100,000 investment by the business, which has bases in Dunfermline and Inverness.

Launched in 2015, the programme is aligned to a City & Guilds accreditation. The first class of ten apprentices have now completed their course and are working as joiners with CR Smith.

MD Ian Macfarlane said: “Creating our own customised apprenticeship programme, as well as addressing a potential skill shortage, demonstrates our ongoing commitment to grow the business through young people. The course also puts a lot of emphasis on equipping the apprentices with a wider range of skills that we hope will give them a great start to their career.”

Jan Thomson, director of business development at Fife College, said: “It has been extremely rewarding working with CR Smith to create its bespoke apprenticeship programme and as a college we welcome the opportunity to work with local businesses in this way.