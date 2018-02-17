Collabor8te founder Teresa Jackson seeks co-working space in Edinburgh

The owner of a co-working space in Glasgow is looking to capitalise on the popularity of the flexible office industry and expand her business into Edinburgh.

Collabor8te owner Teresa Jackson opened her first shared workspace in The Italian Centre in Glasgow three and a half years ago and said high demand prompted her to move to a larger space within two years.

She believes the model – which includes networking opportunities also open to non-members – can work across Scotland, and she has Dundee and Inverness in her sights.

Jackson said: “Many home workers struggle with the constant distractions at home and working in isolation.

“I set up a co-working office because it was the type of place that I wanted to work from as a small business owner myself.

“Whilst many of our earlier members joined for the convenience of a city centre base, there’s no doubt that businesses are now realising that being based in a co-working office gives them access to a wider network and a lot more opportunities.”

Also currently president of Scottish Women in Business, Jackson added: “With so many innovative Scottish start-ups, freelance contractors and an increase in flexible working across Scotland, the same model will work across right across the country.”