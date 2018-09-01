Author Emma Gannon hopes for surge in women-led companies

Scotland could be set for a surge in the number of women-led firms, according to a high-profile writer and broadcaster who is hosting a series of events this week across Scotland.

Emma Gannon, author of The Multi-Hyphen Method looking at evolving working practices and host of the Ctrl Alt Delete podcast, will lead the 100 Women series of events that has been launched by Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS).

The first event took place in Aberdeen and moves to Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow this week, with Gannon to be joined by a panel of local female business leaders at each.

She told Scotland on Sunday that the session in Aberdeen attracted a wide range of attendees and touched on both career successes and hurdles such as “confidence blips”.

Gannon noted, for example, that women “on the whole struggle with self-promotion in a way where it just makes them feel so unconfident”. and it follows a report commissioned by RBS and YouGov, which found that a third of the female microbusiness owners surveyed have “imposter syndrome”, seeing them doubt their abilities.

She also cited the finding that 46 per cent of microbusinesses owned by women were set up in the past five years. “What’s nice about these events is, more or less, people are just wanting to learn and share and there’s a real excitement and enthusiasm around this stuff because it all feels quite new.

“I hope [via 100 Women] people will connect and make new friends and stay in touch with people and also maybe if they’ve been thinking about something they’ve wanted to start for years or months or even a few days that they might make the first move to get it started.”