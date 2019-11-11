Major Antiques Road Trip deal inked by production arm of STV

Glasgow-based STV Productions has confirmed a bumper deal with Discovery for the licensing of 160 episodes of Antiques Road Trip and 60 of Celebrity Antiques Road Trip to air on free-to-air channel Really.

The Scottish independent production company hailed the deal for the popular show that follows the country’s top antiques experts as they battle it out in a search for items to auction off for profit, with all profits going to Children in Need.

Actresses Jo Joyner and Sunetra Sarker on Celebrity Antiques Road Trip. Picture: Adrian Travis Photography.

Names including Jennifer Saunders, Charles Dance, Judy Murray and Chesney Hawkes have taken part in the celebrity edition.

Paul Sheehan, chief operating officer at STV Productions, said: “This deal and our relationship with Discovery is testament to the brilliant team behind what has become a much-loved show, which maintains its vitality and energy with every new episode.”

Clare Laycock of Discovery welcomed the deal, saying both shows are “firm favourites with Really’s audience”.

STV Productions says it is one of the UK’s leading content businesses "with ambitious plans for domestic and international growth" and is led by David Mortimer. Its shows include four-part thriller The Victim for BBC One, starring Kelly Macdonald and John Hannah.