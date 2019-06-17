Magnum cream liqueur rises to the top in Canada

Scotch cream liqueur Magnum has hailed sales success in Canada as the brand targets further growth in the market.

The fusion of single malt Scotch whisky and cream, which is crafted and bottled in Edinburgh, has become available in more than 350 outlets across Ontario since launching at the end of last year.

Ontario has a significant Scottish influence, with 21 per cent of residents in the province claiming Scots heritage.

Edinburgh-based Hemisphere Brands, the global brand agent for Magnum, is now focusing on driving the drink’s expansion throughout Canada, the UK and South Africa, describing the trio of countries as “three of the world’s largest cream liqueur markets”.

Magnum director Lee Schofield said: “We’re now setting our sights on growing distribution and volume in Ontario and plan to launch Magnum in the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec within the year.”