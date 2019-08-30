MacMic names new chair of homes division

Housebuilder and developer Mactaggart & Mickel has promoted director Peter Shepherd to chair of the company’s homes division board, with responsibility for around £100 million of residential property assets.

The newly created role will see Shepherd chair the trade arm of the Glasgow-headquartered group, with a remit covering operations in timber systems, contracts, strategic land, and Scottish and English homes.

Shepherd joined Mactaggart & Mickel in 1990 and will celebrate 30 years with the firm in January. He has held several construction and project management roles during his career and was appointed a director in 2011 with responsibility for production and strategic planning.

He also sits on the management board of Hillcrest Homes, a provider of affordable homes in Scotland.

Shepherd said: “As chair, my key priority will be to work with my colleagues ensuring we continue delivering fantastic homes for our clients in a sustainable, consistent and productive manner across our growing geographic area and client base.”

Group chief executive Ed Monaghan added: “Peter’s experience and mix of skills have driven the successful expansion of our housebuilding arm over three decades. His new role gives him overall responsibility for ensuring that the Mactaggart & Mickel construction excellence continues outside Scotland.”