Mac software developer creates Edinburgh jobs to power overseas growth

An Edinburgh software firm is creating half a dozen jobs to support its international expansion strategy.

Canimaan Software, the company behind Mac security software ClamXAV, is aiming to secure new clients in the UK and overseas, adding to its current customer portfolio which includes the Scottish Government and several US universities.

The tech business plans to recruit at least two software developers, a research analyst, a sales manager, marketing personnel, and administrative support to facilitate growth.

Run by husband-and-wife team Mark and Niamh Allan, Canimaan was established in 2015 to sell ClamXAV software, which computer science graduate Mark developed for his own use in 2004. The software provides antivirus and malware scanning protection for Mac operating systems.

'Global opportunity to make Macs safe'

Founder and chief executive Mark Allan said: “Until now, all of our business has been generated by referral or word of mouth, allowing us to grow organically. As we approach the firm’s fifth anniversary, and the 15th birthday of ClamXAV itself, we are focused firmly on the future growth of our business.

“By expanding our team, we will be able to improve our current offering by adding additional features to the software, as well as looking to develop new products, expand into new markets, and be a true leader in Mac security worldwide.”

Gill Rattray, scale acceleration manager at the Royal Bank of Scotland Entrepreneur Accelerator, which Canimaan is currently taking part in, said the business has “a global opportunity to make Macs safe”.

She added: “After 18 months in the RBS Entrepreneur Accelerator they will leave the programme having built a team and be ready to scale at pace.”

