Luxury St Andrews hotel Rusacks sold to American firm

Scottish hotels group Macdonald Hotels has completed the sale of the landmark Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews for an undisclosed sum.

Deputy chairman Gordon Fraser said: “This is a superb deal for the business, which allows us to reduce our borrowings significantly while we progress a number of very positive options for the refinancing of the group.”

The firm has sold the famous Fife hotel along with the leasehold interest of the Randolph Hotel in Oxford to Chicago-based AJ Capital Partners.

Fraser added: “The scale of the deal reflects both the long-term performance and enormous potential of these landmark properties and I am confident they are in very good hands.”

Macdonald Hotels, founded 30 years ago, has grown from its roots in the North-east of Scotland and now comprises 39 properties throughout the UK and Spain, employing some 3,000 people. AJ Capital Partners’ Graduate Hotels brand operates 21 hotels.

No financial details have been disclosed.