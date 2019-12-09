Luxury Inverness care home creates 60 jobs following £7m loan

A Glasgow property construction group has opened the doors to a luxury Inverness care home expected to create more than 60 jobs.

Simply UK has welcomed the first residents to Castle Hill House, following a 13-month build funded by a £7.2 million development loan from lender Assetz Capital.

The care home is anticipated to create around 60 permanent jobs, while the construction process created almost 100 contractor and site worker positions in Inverness.

Castle Hill House comprises 88 beds and includes private dining areas, hair salons, a bar, and a secluded courtyard and garden for its residents. Some of the property’s rooms include balconies with views of Beauly Firth.

John Hewitt, regional director at Assetz Capital’s northern UK team, said the new development meets an increasing demand. He said: “The care sector has grown in the last few years, with developers identifying the need for more properties to accommodate an ageing British population.

“Simply UK is one of those striving to meet this demand, and it has created something special in Castle Hill House.”

Expanding in Scotland

Simply UK was also behind the construction of the luxury Bothwell Castle Care Home in South Lanarkshire, which is designed in the style of a boutique hotel, with landscaped gardens and eight rooms boasting private terraces.

Bothwell Castle launched in December last year with the arrival of its first resident, Glasgow retail tycoon Gerald Weisfeld.

READ MORE: West coast's 'innovative' distiller seeks £1m from crowdfunder for organic whisky

Christopher O’Brien, director at Simply UK, said Assetz Capital was “a natural fit as a funding partner”. The businesses have collaborated on two deals previously.

Manchester-headquartered Assetz Capital has been expanding its activity in Scotland, recently providing a £615,000 loan for the purchase of four-star guest house Dukeside Lodge in St Andrews.

It has also bolstered its deal origination team in Scotland with the appointment of Lucie Martin as relationship director, who will be based in the Edinburgh office.

The marketplace lender has lent more than £910m to date and claims to have funded the construction of one in every 100 new homes built in the UK during the last year.