Luxury holiday home development underway in Aberdeenshire

Construction has begun at a luxury holiday home development on redundant farmland in Aberdeenshire.

A new access road has been laid at Royal Arch Riverside Park, a multi-million-pound lodge development near Fettercairn, and construction is underway at the site’s cafe and bistro.

Developer Bill McDonald has now unveiled detailed plans for the holiday home site as he seeks to attract investors, with proposals including three shops, a reception building and a trout loch.

The park has partnered with leisure home manufacturers Stately Albion, Pemberton and Atlas to create the initial phase of lodges, which will lead to more than 50 units priced from £70,000 to £250,000.

Royal Arch, which has created eight jobs, is to hold an open day for prospective buyers in June.

McDonald said: “We’re very excited to launch this new venture, the result of a year of extensive planning and development, coupled with considerable investment in infrastructure and security.

“We have not been shy to invest in the park, and it’s benefiting the entire area, with considerable future spin-off to come in attracting passing food trade once we are fully established.”