Luxury Caribbean resort expands after investment from Scottish developer

Edinburgh-based developer FM Group has announced ambitious expansion plans for its luxury resort on the island of Bequia as it enjoys its first full season of opening.

The Liming Bequia, a 30-acre resort in St Vincent and the Grenadines, will add a further 24 hotel suites and leisure and spa facilities after follow-on investment from FM Group and Caribbean investor K Group.

The construction works and expanded resort are expected to add hundreds of jobs. Picture: Contributed

A further 30 luxury villas are also to be built at the beachfront estate, ensuring an end value in excess of £100 million and helping to create hundreds of jobs.

Construction works will commence in May to build the new hotel rooms, bringing the total number up to just under 50.

A championship tennis court was completed at the resort last October.

The Scottish developer has also invested in a programme to upskill locals in sectors such as construction, agriculture and hospitality, by taking them to Scotland to share experiences.

FM Group launched The Liming Bequia in December 2018 with its partner K-Group. Picture: Contributed

FM Group’s Jonathon Milne said: "Through these ambitious growth plans, this will be greatly enhanced as we look to create one of the Grenadine’s most unique and exclusive hotels.

“We have been investing in the region for many years and with the new international airport now open it is a great time to look at expanding.

“In addition to this, we are looking at other opportunities in the region and hope to increase our involvement here.”

FM Group launched The Liming Bequia in December 2018 with its partner K-Group.

Kelly Glass from K-Group added: “This is a long-term project involving significant investment, demonstrating confidence in the government and people of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

“We have benefitted from some highly motivated and enthusiastic local employees who through their incredible enthusiasm have given us the confidence to continue our investment and create hundreds of local jobs during construction and in operating the hotel.”