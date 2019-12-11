Luxury aparthotel opens in shadow of Edinburgh Castle

Aparthotel specialist Staycity has opened its “premium” Wilde Aparthotels brand in the shadow of Edinburgh Castle.

The property, with 128 studio, one-bed and two-bed apartments, is located on King’s Stable Road with part of the original medieval stable wall incorporated into its courtyard.

The property has 128 studio, one-bed and two-bed apartments. Picture: contributed.

Of its apartments, 60 have a view directly out onto the castle, while the courtyard has been designed to replicate a jousting ground, using 100,000 Caithness stones, in a nod to King James IV who is believed to have used the site for tournaments during the 15th century.

The Wilde Aparthotels suites and apartments have XL beds with Hypnos mattresses as well as Grohe rainfall showers - and each one has a kitchen including a Nespresso machine.

The property also has a gym, guest laundry facilities, a lounge area for working, relaxing or meeting friends or colleagues, 24-hour reception and the option of self check-in.

Wilde general manager Tony Horan said: “Every step of the design and build has been carefully planned to preserve the site’s history while blending it into a contemporary and stylish scheme, which is the essence of the Wilde brand.”

Wilde is Dublin-based Staycity’s premium concept inspired by writer Oscar Wilde. The first Wilde property opened in London’s Covent Garden in April 2018.

