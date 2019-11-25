Love launches ‘revolutionary’ scheme to recruit care workers

A Hamilton care provider has launched a “revolutionary” employment scheme designed to give young people and armed forces veterans the opportunity to work in the care sector.

Love@care, part of social business the Love group, has today unveiled Vocational Care Pathway, a programme designed to tackle the understaffing crisis in Scotland’s care industry.

The supports ex-military personnel as well as young people who are either in or due to leave care into employment.

Participants enter an SQA-accredited education programme and a modern apprenticeship, leading to guaranteed employment with Love@care or its affiliate organisations.

Love stands for life opportunities valuing everyone and aims to solve social problems in a financially sustainable way, using the profits from its business activity to do good.

Group chief executive Lynn Bell said: “We are operating in a sector with a major disparity between number of care workers and the demand for those services. At the same time, we provide support to care experienced young people and veterans through other programmes we organise.

“Marrying up care experienced young adults and veterans with employment opportunities within the care sector therefore just seemed a natural thing to do and is a ‘win-win’ for both parties.

“With the Vocational Care Pathway we provide education and training, allowing these individuals to gain the qualifications to move through the ranks of the care sector and help establish this as their career of choice.”

