Lothian Buses just the ticket for charity’s mental health drive

Lothian Bus group has announced that the leading mental health charity ­Support in Mind Scotland has been chosen as the company’s Charity of Choice for the next two years.

Support in Mind Scotland is ­Lothian’s second Charity of Choice, after its two year partnership with Macmillan Cancer Support came to an end last year.

Support in Mind Scotland will be gifted a specially designed bus to carry its messaging, which Lothian will use on services across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

The charity and its staff specialise in helping people with mental health issues and its main aim is to improve the quality of life for anyone whose mental health problems or mental illness has a serious impact on their lives. The charity supports 1,300 ­people a week across a wide range of services.

In its Broughton Street base at The Stafford Centre, Support in Mind Scotland runs free music lessons, a mental health radio station, as well as hosting arts and crafts groups. The charity also organises weekly walks around the Lothians, promoting a healthier lifestyle as well as improving mental health.

Lothian’s workforce, which is more than 2,500 strong, chose Support in Mind during a staff vote across all of the company’s sites. Gaynor Marshall communications director at Lothian Buses said: “Lothian is absolutely delighted to announce Support in Mind as our Charity of Choice for 2020/2021.

“Awareness of mental health and wellbeing is hugely important and colleagues from across the business made a real connection with the ­charity’s ethos and values”

She added: “We look forward to working with Support in Mind and we hope that our partnership will help to both raise awareness of and develop a better understanding of some of the challenges faced by those suffering from mental health issues.”

Frances Simpson, CEO of ­Support in Mind Scotland, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to embark on this exciting two-year partnership with a company as high-profile as Lothian Buses and we thank their employees for choosing us.

“The backing of Lothian will make a lasting difference to our charity.”

She added: “We look forward to raising mental health awareness among staff and passengers and ­promoting the work we do at The Stafford Centre and beyond.”

For more information visit www.lothianbuses.co.uk or www.supportinmindscotland.org.uk