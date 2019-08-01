Look inside Fife’s new BrewDog bar

Craft beer giant BrewDog is opening its new bar in St Andrews tomorrow (Friday).

The newest edition to BrewDog’s growing bar division, located on South Street, will serve up 24 kegged and one cask beer on tap, as well as a fridge stocked with cans and bottles for visitors to enjoy in or takeaway.

Those with an appetite can look forward to BrewDog’s burgers, dogs, salads and buffalo wings alongside a weekend brunch offering of classics with a twist, such as their monster Brunch Burger, featuring all the best bits of a breakfast piled inside a brioche bun and topped with hollandaise sauce. Aside from beer, customers can also sample BrewDog-roasted espresso, soft drinks, wine or spirits including the popular BrewDog Distilling Co. range.

To kick off BrewDog St Andrews’ opening, the first 100 customers through the door at midday tomorrow (Friday) will be in with a chance to win prizes.

These include a year’s supply of beer, a trip for two to BrewDog Outpost Tower Hill, BrewDog’s brew pub in London, and a few pairs of tickets to the full in-bar Beer School.

James Watt, captain of BrewDog, said: “St Andrews has always been heralded as one of Scotland’s more eye-catching locations with its breath-taking coastline and such an incredible location deserves great craft beer to go with it.

“We can’t think of anything better than relaxing with the perfect pint and admiring St Andrews’ views. It was truly a no brainer to open here when choosing the location for our next Scottish BrewDog bar.

“Scotland has been a huge influence when we were drawing up the blueprint for BrewDog over twelve years ago. We owe a lot to this place and it’s hard to believe that St Andrews will be our 16th bar in the country.”