Lone worker security specialist Safe Shores Monitoring sees RSPB tie-up hit new heights

Lone worker security specialist Safe Shores Monitoring has been awarded a contract extension to ensure the safety of 130 staff and volunteers working for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB).

The Glasgow-based firm said the contract continues its nine-year tie-up with the organisation, extending an initial deal to deliver a “cost-effective, customised solution” that offers lone workers protection quickly.

Morton said the RSPBs staff and volunteers can access help at the push of a button. Picture: contributed.

Safe Shores Monitoring chief executive Tom Morton said: “The service means RSPB’s staff and volunteers, who are often out working in remote and rural areas, can access help at the push of a button. Response is significantly quicker since the callers are immediately identifiable and are not subject to questioning delays traditionally incurred by the 999 system.

“Forward-thinking organisations such as RSBP are aware they have a duty of care which requires them to do what they can to ensure the safety of all their workforce. Everyone has a right to feel safe while they’re at work.”

The Safe Shores Monitoring’s lone worker system provides GPS location-based monitoring and connects staff to a hi-tech “alarm receiving centre” that operates 24/7, 365 days a year. The system can bypass 999 to deliver priority access for all users to response from police.

RSPB workers are using a newly improved system designed by Safe Shores Monitoring, which gives full access to their data in a way that is easily accessible and compliant with legislation.

Safe Shores Monitoring added that it has offered the charity a “flexible” billing model, suitable for the tight budgets typical of the charitable sector and allowing for seasonal work and the sharing of devices to maximise cost-effectiveness.