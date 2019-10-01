London PR firm sets up shop in Scotland

Public relations agency Quatro has opened its first base in Scotland at it taps into strong growth in the energy and planning consultation sectors.

The firm, which is headquartered in London, has acquired the team of Scottish agency System2. Co-founder and director of System2, Peter Kane, joins the board of Quatro as an executive director and will have key responsibilities for strategic growth in Scotland and supporting the agency’s wider UK operations.

The firm now has operations in Cardiff, Inverness, London, Manchester and Sheffield, while there are plans to open a second Scottish office, in Glasgow.

Quatro MD Gary Pleasants said: “In one fell swoop we have greatly enhanced our delivery in Scotland. We are adding journalistic, design, digital, film and political strategy skills to our already successful team. We believe there are great opportunities for Quatro in Scotland and the wider UK as a result.”

Kane said: "The team here is thrilled to now be part of a UK-wide agency. Quatro has an enviable reputation for success and expert knowledge in the PR and public affairs fields. Being part of that story going forward is exciting and we will be working hard to build on the opportunities that we have.

"My wife Suzanne and I created System2 and are grateful for the help and support that we’ve received in developing it."

