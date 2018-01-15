Loganair launches flights from Glasgow to Donegal

Glasgow-based airline Loganair has today announced that it is to re-introduce services between Donegal and Glasgow, stepping in to secure the future of the route following the current operator’s decision to pull the plug.

It comes after Loganair said earlier this month that it had seen revenues pass the £100 million milestone despite reporting a dip in annual profits.

The new flights will begin on Sunday, 25 March, with three return flights per week all year round on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

Extra summer flights will operate on Wednesdays between 27 June and 19 September and Saturdays from 26 May to 3 November plus a Saturday service at Easter from 31 March until 14 April.

Loganair has a long history on this route, having flown between Donegal and Glasgow as far back as the early 1990s. Current operator Stobart Air, which flies as Aer Lingus Regional, ceases its services on 23 March.

Kay Ryan, Loganair’s commercial director, said: “We’re delighted to be returning to Donegal – a region where the airline has a history of service stretching across 30 years.

“We’re also pleased to able to reassure the local community that there will be complete continuity when the current route provider ceases in March – without any break in service.”

Ryan added: “This is an extremely important link which will help families stay connected, travel between the two destinations on holiday or act as a convenient transport option for football fans heading to Glasgow.”

Earlier this month, Loganair posted an 11 per cent fall in pre-tax profits to £3.06m as the airline said it had invested money into improving its “operational reliability”.

Lead-in prices on the new service will start at £54.99 including a free 20kg checked baggage allowance for every customer.

Anne Bonner, Donegal Airport’s MD, said the service is a key part of the airport’s business “and in fact has become a lifeline for many of the Donegal diaspora in Glasgow and other Scottish regions”.