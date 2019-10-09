Loganair inks United Airlines deal for Scots to travel 'seamlessly' to US

Have your say

Loganair has reached a deal with one of the world’s biggest airlines which will allows passengers “seamless” travel from Scotland to the US.

The Glasgow-headquartered carrier has secured an “interline agreement” with US group United Airlines which will enable customers to travel via Glasgow and Edinburgh onwards to the United States with through-check in service and protection in case of delay.

The US airline operates direct flights from Scotland to its hubs at New York’s Newark Airport, O’Hare Airport in Chicago and Dulles Airport outside Washington DC.

Loganair’s agreement also applies to customers travelling via Manchester and Dublin.

Last year United Airlines carried 158 million passengers and operated a fleet of around 770 aircraft, making it one of the world’s largest airlines.

Kay Ryan, Loganair’s commercial director said: “The addition of United Airlines to our ‘Better Connected’ programme means residents in the Highlands and Islands can travel to North America and beyond, easier than ever before.”

Bob Schumacher, managing director of UK sales at United Airlines, said the agreement would allow Loganair customers to “travel seamlessly” to its US hubs.

The news follows the recently announced partnership with Norwegian airline Wideroe to enhance connectivity between the UK and Norway.

It also adds to Logonair’s existing tie-ups with British Airways, KLM, Qatar, Emirates, Turkish Airlines and Air France.