Loanhead entrepreneur wants you to Own Your Success

A Loanhead entrepreneur has started his own training company focused on leadership challenges for professionals, with his first event targeting women.

Jack Waddell (22) hopes Own Your Success will benefit local people. He believes his first seminar, Women in Leadership, held in April in Edinburgh, will fill a “gap in the market” in business.

He said: “I have lived and worked in Australia for about four years. The company I worked for did a lot of leadership events.

“I came back here and I saw a real gap in the market.

“Looking at the top roles in business there aren’t many women. There are a lot of women in middle management roles but not pushing towards the top levels.

“I hope to make a change and try to get organisations who do have women in the top jobs to share their experience.

“The first event is for women purely due to the lack of female representation in top roles. For example the FTSE 100 only has six female CEOs which is terrible. This doesn’t help build stronger teams and diversity moving forward this is why I am looking to bring the event too Edinburgh and get women along to take key skills and takeaways back to the office.”

Jack wants the event to bring like-minded professionals together to discussing day to day challenges when making your way into leadership.

He believes the event is ideal for women who are either looking to move into management or currently in management wanting to learn new skills from people who have been there and done it. There will be more than 15 senior executives speaking on the day.

The former Lasswade High School pupil hopes this seminar is his first of many.

He said: “This event is for women only. We need to get this up and running by November to get things sorted and confirm final numbers.

“I have a couple of things in the pipeline, including IT, engineering and renewable energy. So those events will not be for women only.

“There is a gap in the market for women in management roles but there are other things we want to get into going forward.

“This first event is just the start for us.”

For more on the Women in Leadership Summit at the Apex Grassmarket, Edinburgh, April 29, 2020, and to book, see www.ownyoursuccess.co.uk/event-info/women-in-leadership-summit.