Lloyd’s Register bolsters Aberdeen-based team

Lloyd’s Register (LR), which ranks as one of the world’s largest providers of professional services for the ­engineering and technology sectors, has bolstered its Aberdeen presence with four senior appointments following a series of major contract wins.

More than 200 dedicated engineering specialists are currently part of LR’s wells engineering and project management consultancy. The team has project managed in excess of 100 wells across six continents over the last 14 years.

The firm, which started out in 1760 as a marine classification society, said John O’Neill brought more than 25 years’ experience in global wells projects to the newly created position of head of wells delivery.

Having worked predominantly across the North Sea and Middle East for industry giants BP, Shell and Schlumberger, O’Neill most recently held the role of UK director, wells at Maersk Oil followed by drilling manager at Total post-acquisition.

Excited

He said: “I’ve followed the success and growth of the LR wells consultancy business over recent years and I’m excited to join the team as we look to build on this growth internationally.

“The sector has, and continues to be challenged post-downturn, particularly in the quality, capability and availability of the supply chain. This has resulted in issues such as stretched resources and more non-productive time.”

Joining O’Neill is Melvin Banford, who assumes the new role of head of wells assurance. Derek Harrold also joins, as UK, Europe and Africa wells manager, alongside head of wells HSSE, Steve Harris.

All of the new positions will be based in Aberdeen with a global remit.

Matt Rothnie, vice president wells at LR, said the appointments would build upon successful projects completed across the Americas, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

