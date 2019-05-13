Livingston supervets to create 100 jobs

Veterinary services provider CVS Group is to build a new West Lothian facility with the potential to create more than 100 jobs.

The listed company, which owns more than 500 veterinary surgeries in the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands, is to build a “state-of-the-art” veterinary referrals hospital next to Livingston Trade Park.

It will be one of only eight referral practices in the UK and is set to create up to 110 jobs.

Planning permission has been secured for a facility totalling 30,000 square feet on the 1.2 acre plot, which CVS purchased for £450,000 from industrial property developer and asset manager Chancerygate.

Plans also include the construction of a small animal practice and a specialist pathology laboratory.

CVS currently owns 17 veterinary surgeries in Scotland.

Group property development director Darren Oxley said: “Our new Livingston premises is a significant addition to the CVS Group portfolio. This is a very satisfactory deal completed with Chancerygate, which will grow our presence in a prime Central Belt location.

“Last year was another record for revenue and operating profits, and we will continue our investment in premises going forwards.”

Chancerygate development director Mike Walker added: “Our deal with CVS Group highlights the attractiveness and accessibility of Livingston Trade Park. The combination of CVS Group’s proposed new facility and our development will create significant regeneration and employment opportunities.”