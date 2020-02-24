Livingston start-up’s ‘Fitbit for machines’ to boost sales tenfold

A Livingston manufacturing start-up is set for its first seven-figure turnover with the launch of its latest “Fitbit for machines” – a device designed to help small businesses detect faults in equipment.

Sensor-Works is anticipating a tenfold rise in revenues on the back of its new monitoring device.

Ian Bain, managing director at Sensor-Works, said the new BluVib product is 'integral' to increase turnover and employee numbers. Picture: Contributed

Currently used in industries such as oil and gas, mining, and renewables, the tool uses Internet of Things (IoT) technology to track metrics that indicate machine health, including vibration signatures and temperature, in a similar way to Fitbit fitness trackers.

This allows for quicker detection of faults in machinery, avoiding breakdowns, minimising downtime and saving users time and money.

The latest version builds on existing BluVib products, but aims to give small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) the opportunity to take advantage of sensor technology “they may have previously been priced out of”.

Sensor-Works is expecting a boost in turnover which will allow it to create jobs and move into new markets.

The manufacturer has developed the entry-level device in partnership with Censis, Scotland’s innovation centre for sensing and imaging systems (SIS) and IoT technologies.

Continuing innovation

Ian Bain, managing director at Sensor-Works, said: “The new BluVib product will be integral in our plans to grow Sensor-Works, increasing turnover and, with that, employee numbers.

“While larger companies require more precise monitoring data on their machinery, most smaller manufacturers only need to know that there is a problem as early as possible.

“Using our existing expertise, we’ve been able to broaden our offering to create a device that makes condition monitoring technology more affordable while maintaining reliability.

“The introduction of the latest BluVib product will allow us to enter new markets, grow our own networks and continue to innovate for companies of all shapes and sizes.”

After supporting the development of BluVib, Censis has continued to support its latest iteration, including by bringing it up to date from Bluetooth 4.2 to Bluetooth 5, resulting in lower power consumption and an increased data rate.

Paul Winstanley, chief executive at Censis, added: “Sensor-Works’ latest development, which seeks to open machine condition monitoring technology up to SMEs, is an exciting project that will help a small tech business grow, while increasing accessibility to IoT technology.

“Products like BluVib, through its various stages, will increase the efficiency of business across a host of industries in Scotland, contributing to sustained economic growth.”

Glasgow-headquartered Censis last week announced Jacqueline Redmond, who previously held senior roles at ScottishPower, Shell, the Green Investment Bank and Macquarie, as its new chairperson.