Livingston’s Workflo buys Paisley family firm to boost revenues by £300,000

Managed services provider Workflo Solutions has acquired a Paisley document and records management firm forecast to boost its annual turnover by £300,000.

The deal, for an undisclosed sum, will see Livingston-headquartered Workflo snap up TRM, a family firm founded in 1972 by the grandfather of current MD Steven McPherson.

TRM offers scanning, digitisation, archive storage and confidential destruction and shredding of paper document files, bound books, large format drawings and microfilm.

Last year Workflo acquired Livingston IT support business Pyramid IT and opened new facilities in Aberdeen and Greater Manchester.

Workflo chief executive Michael Field said: “TRM’s market reputation and strong client relationships makes this acquisition a valuable addition to our service offering.

"Furthermore, I believe that the convergence of management print, cloud-based digital document storage and retrieval combined with our leadership in document management will further accelerate our prominence to become the true UK market leader in this field.”

McPherson added: “The acquisition will allow both companies into different markets to improve the service they provide to their varied client bases.”

