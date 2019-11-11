Livingston's The Centre joins in with World's Big Sleep Out

Livingston’s The Centre has become the first shopping mall in the UK to sign up for the World’s Big Sleep Out, set to take place next month.

More than 30 The Centre staff, including director Patrick Robbertze and deputy director Ashley Bisland, and family members will spend the night outside the shopping centre on Saturday 7 December to raise money for anti-homelessness enterprise Social Bite.

The World’s Big Sleep Out Trust, a partner of Social Bite, is a global campaign championed by celebrities including Dame Helen Mirren and Will Smith, with around 50 cities worldwide taking part in major sleep out events.

Participating cities include New York, Brisbane, Madrid, LA and Edinburgh. Born out of Social Bite’s Sleep in the Park events over the last couple of years, the aim is to reach a target of 50,000 people sleeping out and raise $50 million for charities locally and internationally.

Alice Thompson, who co-founded Social Bite as an Edinburgh sandwich shop in 2012 with entrepreneur Josh Littlejohn, said: “[We] would encourage everyone to think about how they can take part in what will be an incredible event happening around the world with one aim – to eradicate homelessness globally.”

