Livingston James Group founder buys out partner to become CEO

The director of Livingston James Group has taken full ownership of the executive recruitment firm after buying out his fellow founder.

Jamie Livingston has acquired partner Andy Rogerson’s stake in the business, which comprises four boutique brands and 35 staff across its Glasgow and Edinburgh offices. The pair previously held joint control of the venture.

Livingston will now operate as chairman and chief executive of the group, while Rogerson is set to take a step back to “spend more time with his family and to explore personal interests”.

Rogerson, who founded the recruitment and leadership advisory firm with Livingston in 2010, will become a non-executive director alongside fellow board members Gillian Hastings and Craig McDermid.

Livingston said: “I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved as a team in growing the Livingston James Group to the business it is today. Andy and I have had a lot of fun working together and I am delighted that he will continue to have a role with the group in his new capacity as non-executive director.

“Looking to the next ten years, I see huge opportunity for the organisation to build on the firm foundations we have set. Each of our businesses in Scotland are significantly up year on year and we have ambitious plans for further geographic and service line expansion in the next 12 months."

