Livingston James Group boosts board with finance specialist

Executive search and talent advisory business Livingston James Group has added finance sector expert Mark Lewis to its board of directors.

Lewis, who joined the group in 2011, has been “instrumental” in building its senior finance recruitment offering, and has led its financial brand Rutherford Cross since its inception in 2013.

He will also become a shareholder in the business, which comprises four specialist recruitment brands.

Lewis said: “It has been a privilege to play a part in growing the Livingston James Group. I am hugely excited to take on the role of board director.”

Chairman and chief executive Jamie Livingston added: “Mark has made a real impact in the time he has been with us. I am confident that his appointment to the board will have a positive impact on the future of our business as we look to the next ten years.”

The Livingston James Group employs 35 people at offices in Glasgow and Edinburgh.