Living wage accreditation is sweet news at R&W Scott

R&W Scott, the Carluke-based jam and food ingredients maker, is celebrating after becoming an accredited living wage employer.

The 140-year-old firm, which underwent a management buyout at the end of last year, said its workers would receive pay above the living wage rate of £9 per hour. This rate is higher than the government minimum for over 25s, which currently stands at £8.21 per hour.

R&W Scott started out as a strawberry harvesting business before moving into jam manufacturing in 1880. It employs some 90 staff.

John Easton, chairman and managing director, said: “Achieving living wage accreditation was one of our priorities when we took over the business at the end of 2018 and is a fundamental part of our commitment to being a fair and responsible employer.”

Since 2011, the living wage movement has delivered a pay rise to an estimated 160,000 people across the UK.