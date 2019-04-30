Litter in Linlithgow sparks complaint

This was the scene in Linlithgow on Friday, April 26 - which proves that litter and a refusal to recycle is an issue in the town that is supposed to be tidy.

This photograph, taken in The Vennel car park was provided by Margaret Hicks of High Street - who believes that the public have something to answer for.

Margaret said: “I was absolutely appalled to see this sight. Yes the bins should be regularly emptied and maybe there was a delay due to the Easter holiday but this is laziness and complete incompetence to throw your rubbish around the bin.

“ This in turn will attract vermin and the problems they pose and I must add this is near residential flats. Also not to mention how much of this rubbish could be recycled.

“It’s a very saddening scene.”