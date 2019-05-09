Litigation funder Manolete Partners poaches Brodies lawyer

An insolvency litigation financing company that describes itself as the top firm of its kind in the UK has unveiled a high-profile appointment to lead its Scottish practice.

Aim-quoted Manolete Partners has signed up Rachel Grant, who joins from Scottish law firm Brodies LLP, where she worked for 11 years. Manolete describes her as one of Scotland’s leading insolvency lawyers, who has a top tier ranking.

It added that her appointment is the latest step in its rapid regional expansion strategy, having launched in Scotland in 2016, and follows its stock market flotation in December 2018.

London-based Manolete added that Grant has 25-plus years of experience in insolvency law, and is a member of the R3 General Technical Committee and Scottish Technical Committee, which she chaired for over a decade. She was a member of the Law Society of Scotland’s corporate, banking and insolvency committee for more than 20 years.

Manolete chief executive Steven Cooklin said Grant has “unique experience in the sector and her close working with insolvency practitioners will be instrumental in our efforts to further expand our rapidly growing presence in the Scottish insolvency market”.

He added: “At the time of our [initial public offering], we pledged to use it as a platform to accelerate our regional growth plans, which we have done through a series of key strategic hires. Rachel’s appointment is testament to our rapid progress in achieving this goal in Scotland.”