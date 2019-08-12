Linlithgow’s Inoapps unveils IT veteran as first CTO

Linlithgow technology firm Inoapps has appointed its first chief technical officer to continue its global growth push.

James Anthony, who has more than 20 years’ experience in the IT industry, will join the company’s leadership team to drive development in its technology strategy.

Inoapps, which is a platinum partner of database management software Oracle, highlighted Anthony’s role in the 2012 management buy-out of a UK Oracle partner which he guided to ten-fold growth and an eventual sale to a US firm.

The announcement comes one month after the firm moved to new premises on the Oracle campus as part of a £700,000 investment into its Linlithgow division.

Inoapps chief Andy Bird described Anthony as “a seasoned technical leader”, adding: “This appointment is critical to the company’s plan for continued global growth as we accelerate the release to market of high-quality, industry-specific products.

“I have great confidence that James will play a key role in further strengthening our position as a market leading provider of high quality end-to-end Oracle solutions and services.”

Anthony, who will be based in the firm’s London office, said: “I’m looking forward to this new challenge and being part of the team of a fast-growing and dynamic company where I will be working with both old and new clients.”