Linlithgow firm steps into the ring

Caledonian Marts and rural surveyors and consultants Davidson and Robertson (D&R) launched a new partnership earlier this month.

D &R’s Linlithgow team now has a meeting room at the Stirling mart, with staff on the ground each week and for special sale days. Officially launching their new partnership, the two businesses invited farmers and professionals along to their launch day.

John Kyle and George Hipwell.

Director of sales and valuations at D & R, George Hipwell, is excited about the new partnership. He said: “Cally Mart is a great opportunity because it has a loyal farming base that extends beyond the geographical boundaries of Stirling.

“Farmers travel miles to sell stock and equipment or engage with property services because, in addition to selling well, they appreciate the friendly, personal service Cally Mart provides. Relationships with clients are very important to us too.

“At the launch, we spent the morning in the mart, chatting to buyers and sellers with a very encouraging response. Whilst everyone had heard of us, many didn’t realise the breadth of services we offer, and we’ve already had some interesting conversations.”

After the morning sale, staff from both businesses gathered together to share ideas, with the D & R team sharing practical examples of case studies that demonstrate how they help clients across the breadth of services they offer.

The Linlithgow D&R Team.

Speaking on the launch day John Kyle, managing director at Caledonian Marts said: “We always believed that both businesses have a down to earth, practical approach, putting customers at the heart of what we do, but that became even more evident today.

“The feedback from the farmers has been very encouraging. This afternoon, when we sat down with D&R for our first full team briefing, it was great to hear case studies of how D&R have added real value to the businesses they support.

“One of the key messages that came out of the meeting was the benefit of getting D&R involved at an early stage. They highlighted several examples that demonstrated how they made a bigger difference by getting involved at the very start of projects. Hearing these examples really helped our team understand what D&aR has to offer and we’re excited to see how this new relationship develops.”

Appointments can be made to meet the D&R team at the Cally Mart’s Monday and Thursday sale days by calling 01506 811 812 or 01786 450922.