Linlithgow Distillery makes it a double on back of business funding support

A West Lothian-based addition to Scotland’s flourishing gin scene is doubling up thanks to funding and business support.

Linlithgow Distillery is behind LinGin, which is made from locally foraged botanicals from around Linlithgow Loch.

The venture has doubled the size of its premises and turnover in the first year and invested in a new 500-litre still, thanks to a growth assistance grant and ongoing support from Business Gateway West Lothian.

The business was founded by Linlithgow couple Ross and Alyson Jamieson who decided to come out of retirement after selling their IT business and embark upon a new venture.

Following months of distillery training and working with focus groups to get the perfect recipe, which includes meadowsweet, cubeb and bitter orange plus three secret botanicals, the first batch of LinGin was produced in January 2018.

On the back of increased demand online and from wholesalers, including Select Drams, Huffmans and Terroir Vines, the fledgling distiller has moved across the road from its original site and doubled in size, with space to host tasting sessions and tours in the future.

The firm has been developing a new range of “Four Marys” flavoured gins inspired by the four ladies-in-waiting to Mary Queen of Scots, who was born at Linlithgow Palace.

Alyson Jamieson said: “The success of LinGin and the great feedback we’re receiving on our Four Marys gins has been fantastic.

“Demand has grown quite literally by the month as word spread, orders increased and the realisation that we really had created something quite special became apparent. We’re both full-time on the business now.”