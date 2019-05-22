Lidl unveils ten Scottish gins to celebrate in craft festival

Lidl is to stock ten Scottish craft gins as part of an in-store festival which last year created £400,000 worth of business for the country's spirits industry.

The discounter has announced ten craft drinks during it will stock during its Scottish Gin Festival, including five which it will be selling for the first time.

Lidl claims that last year’s event resulted in around £400,000 of additional business for the Scottish gin sector.

This year’s offering will include Goodwill Gin from the community-owned GlenWyvis distillery in Dingwall, a gorse-flavoured spirit from Isle of Bute Gin and a ready-to-drink G&T can from BrewDog’s sister company, LoneWolf.

The retailer’s third Scottish Gin Festival will launch in 98 Lidl stores from tomorrow.

Paul McQuade, head of buying in Scotland, said: “This collection brings some of the country’s most exciting spirits to market for the first time, offering fantastic value and a journey of gin discovery for gin lovers in Scotland.”