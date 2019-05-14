Lidl promises 600 jobs near Edinburgh and Glasgow - here's what’s available and when to apply

With over 700 stores in the UK, including 97 in Scotland, Lidl is one of the UK’s fastest growing supermarket chains and they are hiring hundreds of staff this year.

Their continued expansion is set to see them increase their Scottish stores to 100 by early 2020, and to support this they are preparing to open a new Scottish distribution centre by the end of the year.

The £70 million 58,500sq metre Eurocentral warehouse is set to open in November, and will act as a base for 600 staff, with capacity to grow headcount as required.

Its location means it will be a great opportunity for job seekers in Edinburgh and Glasgow - so if you’re interested here’s what you need to know.

When will they be hiring?

The company have already started the recruitment process to staff the massive distribution centre, to ensure they can have staff full trained by the time the warehouse opens in November.

Currently they are advertising jobs for Warehouse Operatives, working between 31 and 40 hours a week, with training to be based in Livingston.

Applicants will have to complete three online exercises, and if successful will be contacted by the company’s recruitment team to discuss their application, followed by a face-to-face interview in Livingston.

What does the job involve?

The job of Warehouse Operative involves ordering a variety of products, including meat, wine, fruit, and frozen and chilled items.

The Warehouse Operative will also be responsible for reporting any damaged items, repacking them and preparing the stock to be shipped out to stores.

Staff will also be expected to help out in any team tasks, such as cleaning equipment and checking stock.

What qualifications or experience do I need?

Applicants will be expected to have some experience of working in a fast-paced, target driven environment, as well as a willingness to work with all different types of stock, in temperature-controlled areas.

They will also be expected to have good attention to detail, especially when working to tight deadlines, and to be flexible about working a range of different shift options, during the day or night.

What do Lidl pay?

The Warehouse Operative job starts at the Scottish Living Wage of £9 per hour, with the potential to earn up to £10.10 per hour subject to experience.

Staff also get 30 days’ holiday, a pension scheme, discount on Lidl products and corporate discounts on holidays, days out and cinema tickets.

How do I apply?

For full details on the Warehouse Operative role, click here.

The company have not said whether different roles will be advertised in future, but all jobs will be published first on the company website, so check here to see if any other jobs are available.

