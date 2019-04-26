Lidl confirms launch for Scottish HQ

Lidl has confirmed that its new Scottish distribution centre at Eurocentral will be fully operational by the end of the year.

Due to launch in November, the 58,500 square foot warehouse located off the M8 will be the discount supermarket’s largest in Great Britain.

The centre represents a £70 million investment and will act as a base for 600 staff, with capacity to grow headcount as required.

Lidl recently welcomed local politicians and councillors, including Neil Gray, MP for Airdrie and Shotts, and Graham Simpson, MSP for central Scotland, for an exclusive visit to the site as it enters the final stage of construction.

The retailer, which has more than 2,200 staff in Scotland, said the distribution centre will support its growing store footprint north of the Border, which is set to rise from 97 locations to 100 by early 2020.

Scotland regional director Ross Millar said: “Our investment in this new warehouse underlines our long-term commitment to Scotland.”