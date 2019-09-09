Lib Dems' Jo Swinson to address Glasgow event promoting asset-management to girls

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has been announced as the keynote speaker for a conference in Glasgow later this month aimed at attracting Scotland’s schoolgirls into the asset-management industry.

The politician – author of Equal Power: Gender Equality and How to Achieve It – will address the Future Asset event, set to unite more than 300 16 to 18-year-old girls from all over Scotland. Other speakers include Young Money journalist and commentator Iona Bain, para athlete Kayleigh Haggo, and professional executive coach Susan Room.

The event is taking place at the University of Strathclyde on 24 September, with this year’s theme “making a difference”, looking at how the investment sector can encourage firms to address and act on environmental, social and governance issues.

Swinson said: “Empowering a future generation of Scotland’s schoolgirls to know that there are no limits to their success is a strong and important message, especially at a time when they are making subject and career decisions which will pave their future paths.”

The event is run by charity Future Asset, which works to encourage high-school girls in Scotland to consider careers in asset-management.

Susan Anderson, chair of the Future Asset steering group, said: “We hope to develop confidence nationwide and to expand the horizons of female school pupils as they begin to consider their career options.”