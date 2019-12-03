Legal services firm Vialex growing with new London initiative

Edinburgh-based legal services firm Vialex is launching an “innovative” venture in London to build on its growing client base in the south of England.

The firm has teamed up with the Innovation Warehouse in Smithfield – with the facility billed as housing some of the city’s fastest-growing small enterprises.

Vialex has added the services of Innovation Warehouse co-founder Jeff McGeachie, who will spearhead Vialex’s provision of legal advice to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups, supported by its team of technology, intellectual property and corporate lawyers in Edinburgh and Berwick.

McGeachie is a company commercial solicitor who specialises in helping entrepreneurs develop and sell their businesses and also advises on commercial contracts.

Innovation Warehouse was established in 2010 as a co-working and incubation community for digital high-growth start-ups.

It is in the final stages of planning for a comprehensive refurbishment of its existing 10,000-square-foot open plan office area that comprises permanent and hot-desks plus meeting rooms as well as an events space. Since 2010 it has helped more than 150 tech start-ups through different stages of growth.

Vialex chief executive Keith Anderson said: “We have ambitions to become a UK-wide business, and this strategic venture with the Innovation Warehouse is a significant part of that plan. We are also considering opportunities to build on our presence in north-west England.”

He continued: “We are geared up to provide transactional and legal counsel services to companies of all sizes, with the SME market a particular focus for our growth in England.”