Legal heavyweight Shoosmiths doubles up with Glasgow hub

UK law firm Shoosmiths has extended its Scottish footprint with the opening of a Glasgow hub.

The firm, which operates from 13 locations across the UK and has 195 partners and some 1,500 lawyers and business support staff, said the move followed the success of its Edinburgh office.

Barry McKeown, who recently joined Shoosmiths property team as a partner, will be responsible for further developing the firm’s presence in the west of Scotland. The new hub is based within the Spaces development on West Regent Street in the centre of the city.

McKeown, who has a track record of advising clients across the commercial and residential development landscape, said: “In a business sense, the Edinburgh and Glasgow markets are very different. Shoosmiths presence in Glasgow ensures we can directly support our west of Scotland client base, including those involved in the house-building sector and residential developers.

“Drawing upon Shoosmiths wide-ranging legal expertise across 13 locations, we can also offer clients in Scotland and throughout the UK invaluable industry insight and legal knowledge to support their businesses. This includes large UK employers who are currently based or aim to be based in Glasgow and have occupier requirements.”

Janette Speed, head of Shoosmiths in Scotland, added: “[The] strategic decision to open a hub in Glasgow underlines our confidence that Scotland offers further opportunities for sustained growth.”