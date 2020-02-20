Legal heavyweight Pinsent Masons scoops Scottish Stonewall accolade

Law firm Pinsent Masons has been crowned Scottish Diversity Champion for a second year by equality campaign charity Stonewall.

Pinsent, which was the first legal firm to be included in Stonewall’s Workplace Equality Index back in 2008, said it has consistently ranked in the Top 100 British employers. This year marks the fifth consecutive year that the firm has been placed in the British top five.

With more than 500 staff based at offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen, Pinsent Masons has been consistent in supporting LGBT issues in the workplace and out with the business.

Construction sector specialist and senior associate Craig Macphee collected the award on behalf of colleagues at a dinner at the Virgin Money Banking Hall in Glasgow.

He said: "The willingness of the firm to embrace diversity and inclusion has benefits across the firm. It encourages a more inclusive atmosphere and even for those staff not directly affected by diversity issues, they will feel a parallel benefit if other colleagues are able to come to work and be genuine or authentic.

"More often now, we are being asked by clients, and even third parties who supply services to Pinsent Masons, to share information on the approach we are taking on diversity issues, and we are happy to be able to positively contribute to the wider equality agenda."

READ MORE: Deborah McCormack: Genuinely inclusive workplace culture a goal worth attaining