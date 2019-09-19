Legal firm Thorntons welcomes record intake of trainee solicitors

Scottish law firm Thorntons has welcomed its largest ever single intake of trainee solicitors.

The 14 recruits have joined the firm to undertake a two-year traineeship across its network of offices.

Craig Nicol, managing partner at Thorntons, said: "We know that our trainees are the key to the future success of our business and with the firm’s strategic growth in recent years, it’s no surprise we’ve appointed our biggest intake of first year trainees for 2019/20.

"Structured round four six-month department rotations, our trainees will gain hands-on experience, complete practical work and have direct client contact from early on.

"The group will also benefit from our diverse learning and development programmes, mentoring scheme and internal networking opportunities which are all designed to further advance our peoples’ skills and knowledge."

The Tayside-headquartered firm also said it had added to its requirement for trainee solicitors for 2021, due to "growth and changing business needs".