Legal firm Scullion Law bolsters team with series of appointments

Scullion Law, the Hamilton-based law firm, has unveiled a key appointment and series of promotions as it bolsters its team for 2020.

Family lawyer Judith Higson has been promoted to executive director of the firm, from associate director. She is an accredited family law specialist, an accredited child law specialist, an accredited family law mediator, a collaborative lawyer and a member of the Family Law Association, having joined Scullion Law in 2018.

In addition, Diana McLeish has also been appointed to the role of executive director. McLeish, who joined the firm in 2009, leads its marketing operation and oversaw the opening of Scullion Law’s new premises in Hamilton and the west end of Glasgow.

The latest new appointment at the firm is Urfan Dar, who joins as solicitor advocate, while Mohammed Desai has qualified as conveyancing solicitor and Laura Cousins has commenced a traineeship in family law.

Nicholas Jonathan Scullion, managing director of Scullion Law, said: "We are thrilled to announce these promotions and the appointment of Urfan, which all combined have provided Scullion Law with a terrific start to 2020.

"Scullion Law is committed to attracting the best legal talent in Scotland and providing them with a positive platform to develop and flourish. The retention of talent is equally important to us."