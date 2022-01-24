Legal firm CMS partners with Scottish enterprise charity that supports thousands of pupils

Under a joint arrangement, the firm will provide pro bono legal support to YE Scotland, which supports some 16,000 young people each year.

In addition, CMS will explore ways it can contribute to the charity’s company programme, which challenges senior pupils to set up and run their own businesses, as well as the circular economy challenge, which tasks primary school pupils with tackling climate change.

Emily Catterwell, CMS senior responsible business and social impact manager, said: “YE Scotland is currently making an impressive impact and we’re proud to help it to further build on these achievements, initially by providing free of charge legal services and business advice. We also intend to offer wider, meaningful support, through volunteering and resources, to help deliver and expand its excellent enterprise programmes.

Picture: Malcolm Cochrane Photography

“We share many of the same goals and aspirations as YE Scotland. In particular, we both want to build on the COP26 legacy where there’s genuine excitement about what we can achieve by promoting climate action through enterprise and a more entrepreneurial mindset amongst Scotland’s young people.”

Geoff Leask, chief executive of YE Scotland, added: “Enterprise education is increasingly acknowledged as having an essential role to play helping young people reach their potential. It also has a pivotal role in Scotland’s economic future.

“Through working with CMS, we are confident that we can reach more schools, more colleges and more young people who can benefit from learning the skills of entrepreneurship.”

