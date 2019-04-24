Legal firm Burges Salmon ramps up Scottish presence

Law firm Burges Salmon is to launch a new office in Edinburgh next month after taking on three partners from a trio of Scottish rivals.

The firm, which operates across the UK as well as internationally, said the move demonstrated its “continued commitment to the Scottish market”.

Corporate practitioner Danny Lee joins Burges Salmon from Shepherd and Wedderburn as a partner in its corporate finance team. Lee is described as an “experienced operator in the Scottish market” and brings experience in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and private equity with a particular focus on the renewable energy, food and drink, and technology sectors.

Commercial property lawyer Robert Forman joins the firm, from Brodies, as a partner in its UK-wide real estate team, while planning law specialist Craig Whelton re-joins Burges Salmon (from Burness Paull) as a partner in its planning team, having previously worked for the firm for nearly five years in Bristol.

The new hires, and several other staff, will be based in the Edinburgh office and will work with the firm’s wider practices, sector groups and existing Scottish law team, led by partner Euan Bremner.

Managing partner Roger Bull said: “The launch of our Edinburgh office is exciting and will enable us to support the firm’s growing client base and long-standing Scottish practice.

“I am delighted that we have been able to recruit such talented lawyers into our new office and would like to welcome our new recruits to Burges Salmon.”

Emma Dowden, Burges Salmon’s chief operating officer, who led the team responsible for delivering the capital office design and fit-out, added: “Our aim is to strengthen further our offering by attracting exceptional people to work in our growing Edinburgh office.”