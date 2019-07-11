Lees of Scotland whips up fresh meringues for Asda deal

Lees of Scotland, the Coatbridge-based confectionery and meringue producer, has scooped a major national supply contract with Asda.

The deal takes the total value of Lees’ business with the supermarket to £1 million and will see the confectioner add two products to Asda’s Extra Special range in 230 stores.

These comprise a strawberry and white chocolate flavoured meringue and a traditional meringue coated in Belgian chocolate.

Lees has been supplying Asda on a national basis for more than 20 years. Founded in 1931, and renowned for its macaroon bar and snowball, the Coatbridge confectioner has grown to employ around 250 staff in its 82,000 square foot factory.

New product development project manager Sheevaun Thomassaid: “These new flavours have been crafted by our team of experts to achieve the perfect balance between lightness and the classic crispy meringue texture. They offer an alternative flavour option to our traditional meringues and are proving exceptionally popular.”

Heather Turnbull, Asda’s regional buying manager for Scotland, added: “We’ve been working with Lees for many years and are delighted to strengthen this relationship through our premium own-label range. These new flavours can only complement our Extra Special lines.”