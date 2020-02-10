Learning genuine leadership - Elaine Maddison

Leaders are often viewed as firm, authoritative figures. They know exactly what they want to do and how to do it.

Imperfection and a willingness to admit failure aren’t characteristics we normally ascribe to leaders – but I’d argue they are among the most important qualities in a good one.

I’ve held leadership roles for more than a decade, though my appointment 12 months ago as the chief executive of Brightsolid is my first time leading an entire business.

It takes courage to put yourself forward as the best person to head up an organisation. It’s important to lead bravely and with confidence, to be clear about your vision and goals for the business and to ensure that the whole organisation is aligned with these.

However, it’s also important to let yourself be wrong. Failure is something to be learned from, not something to be afraid of. As leaders, we are not perfect. Failure is an option, as long as you have the right safety nets in place to ensure the business doesn’t suffer as a result. That’s not to say you should aim for it – just that it doesn’t mean you have failed as a leader if things do not go to plan.

My approach to leadership is about being authentic. It’s about being true to my personal values, communicating openly and transparently wherever possible, showing that I care and never being afraid to say I’m wrong.

I’m a firm believer in the power a strong culture has in driving business performance and customer satisfaction. As leaders, being ourselves is our most valuable asset – we foster stronger relationships across the business, build trust by being open and transparent and, by being imperfect occasionally, we create a safe environment for people to thrive. I am confident that my team at Brightsolid feel comfortable enough to tell me when they think I’ve got it wrong and this is so important to me.

We often hear talk about so-called “born” leaders, but my personal view is that it’s rare to see someone start off naturally as a good one. The qualities that make a good leader are learned over time, by making mistakes or learning from others.

You learn quickly that having a strong, experienced team around you, who can guide and support decision making, is essential and that it’s perfectly okay to not be the smartest person in the room. If someone knows more than me, I use it as a learning opportunity and if we disagree, I encourage them to change my mind.

Leaders may be in positions of authority, but – like anyone else – are fallible. I approach being a leader in the way I approach most things in my life: by asking questions and having an open ear.

Just because I am a leader of a company that doesn’t mean I should stop learning. That wouldn’t be genuine.

- Elaine Maddison, Brightsolid chief executive