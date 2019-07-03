Law firm WBD eyes capital gains after signing up to new offices

A global law firm has signed up to be the first occupier of a new office development in Edinburgh, taking a space spanning more than 7,000 square feet and citing client demand for a bigger space in the city.

Womble Bond Dickinson (WBD) has signed up to GSS Development’s 2 Semple Street office in the Scottish capital’s Exchange District. It has agreed to take the entire first floor (spanning 7,357 square feet) of the building which measures about 40,000 sq ft in total as it ramps up its presence in the capital.

The letting follows on from a series of high-level hires in Edinburgh, as WBD continues to expand its presence in Scotland after opening its first office in the city in 2017. It is currently on Princes Street.

The team in the capital focuses on delivering legal services to the property, financial services, and energy and power renewables sectors.

John Ralph, partner and head of WBD’s Edinburgh office, said: “An increasing number of our clients are keen that we have a larger Edinburgh presence, so that we are on hand when they need us.

“Our growth will continue, and we look forward to further arrivals into the Edinburgh team, serving clients from this fabulous base.”

Paul Stevenson, GSS director welcomed “a legal firm of international repute” such as WBD becoming 2 Semple Street’s first tenant.

“WBD will feel very at home in an excellent location which fits the requirements of a commercial and corporate practice with ambitious expansion plans. With a limited supply of Grade A office space in Edinburgh and strong demand, 2 Semple Street is the only readily available option for businesses who have extra space requirements or are looking to upgrade into modern and efficient accommodation.”