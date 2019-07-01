Law firm TLT grows Scottish presence with duo of hires

Law firm TLT has appointed two senior procurement specialists as part of its continued expansion in Scotland, creating a “unique” proposition in the market, including near-legal consulting.

The duo comprises Caroline Ramsay, previously partner and head of the procurement and state aid practices at Pinsent Masons, and Iain Steel, formerly of TMC Professional, who joins in the role of chief procurement services officer.

TLT said the hires help create a one-stop shop for public procurement, from strategy and design through to governance, regulatory affairs and assurance - and come after other recent high-profile appointments in Scotland including real estate partner and clean energy expert Nick Shenken (Pinsent Masons) and corporate partner Damien Bechelli (DWF).

John Paul Sheridan, location head for TLT in Scotland, said: "We are delighted to have two such senior and highly regarded experts join our growing Glasgow team. It's a real sign of our commitment to expanding our services in Scotland as well as our ambitions in the market."

Bill Hull, head of commercial services at TLT, said: "The appointment of Caroline and Iain represents a significant enhancement of our service offering in an area that is high on clients' agendas. This is being driven by an increase in public procurement generally and a growing propensity for companies to contest public procurement decisions, perhaps as a result of the publicity around successful challenges and high value claims in recent years."

Ramsay highlighted TLT's "ambitious" growth plans in Scotland and across the UK, adding: "I am really looking forward to helping grow the firm's capabilities, both nationally and internationally."

Steel stated: "I am really excited to help create something unique in the legal marketplace by extending the type of support we can offer clients."